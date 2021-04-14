Pakistan decides to ban party behind anti-France protests amid violent clashes

Pakistan on Wednesday decided to ban a radical Islamist party under the Terrorism Act after its supporters clashed with the law enforcement agencies for the third consecutive day, leaving seven persons dead and over 300 policemen injured.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media that the Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) was being banned under the Rule 11-B of Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

"I have approved a proposal sent by the government of Punjab to ban the TLP," he said.

"We have also warned those who are funding the TLP."