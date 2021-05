Sturgeon ‘didn’t feel a thing’ as she gets first vaccine

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has received her first Covid vaccine at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

The MSP became one of more than 2.5 million Scots to have received at least one dose of the vaccine on Thursday.

Report by Patelr.

