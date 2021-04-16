Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 16, 2021

Huge hailstones batter Texas as thunderstorm warnings issued

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:44s 0 shares 2 views
Huge hailstones batter Texas as thunderstorm warnings issued
Huge hailstones batter Texas as thunderstorm warnings issued

Huge hailstones battered Austin, Texas, after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued in the area.

Footage from April 15 shows the hailstones colliding with the pavement in the city.

Huge hailstones battered Austin, Texas, after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued in the area.

Footage from April 15 shows the hailstones colliding with the pavement in the city.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage