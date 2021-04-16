Huge hailstones batter Texas as thunderstorm warnings issued Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:44s 16 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Huge hailstones batter Texas as thunderstorm warnings issued Huge hailstones battered Austin, Texas, after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued in the area. Footage from April 15 shows the hailstones colliding with the pavement in the city.

