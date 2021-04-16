Early morning shooting claims life of 8 people in Indy

Early morning shooting at FedEx claims the life of 8 people in Indianapolis.

Morning.... breaking overnight, indianapolis police say multiple people have been shot at a fedex facility on the city's south-west side.

The indianapolis metropolitan police department says officers came upon an active shooter incident when they arrived.

Officers reported finding numerous victims at the scene.

According to reports, some of those victims were rushed to several hospitals.

Impd spokesperson, (jen- aye)genae cook, told reporters it appears the shooter took his own life.

Police are asking anyone with family members who work at the facility who have (not been able to contact them... to go to a nearby holiday inn.