Atmosphere in Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral

This clip shows the atmosphere in Windsor on the day of Prince Philip's funeral.
People are gathering on the streets to remember the prince, despite coronavirus restrictions.
Shops are displaying one-minute silence signs on their windows.
This footage was filmed on Saturday (17 April).
