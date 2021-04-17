'BJP ruled states receiving preferential treatment of medical equipment', alleges Sonia Gandhi

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across India, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi alleged that BJP ruled states have been receiving preferential treatment in terms of medical equipment.

"Some of our chief ministers told me that they were left with a few days of vaccines.

They had no oxygen and they were running out of ventilators.

But there has been a thundering silence on the part of the government.

On the contrary, some other states of interests to the BJP have been receiving preferential treatment in terms of equipment etc," said Congress president.