Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19.
He has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi.
With 2,73,810 new COVID cases, the country reported highest ever spike today.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19.
He has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi.
With 2,73,810 new COVID cases, the country reported highest ever spike today.
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh spoke on row over suspended cop Sachin Vaze. On Param Bir Singh's charges, Deshmukh said he..