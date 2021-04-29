Covid: Ashok Gehlot tests positive; Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The 69-year-old Congress leader made the announcement on Twitter.

Gehlot isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife Sunita had tested positive.

PM Narendra Modi wished good health and speedy recovery to Gehlot, his wife.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also wished for Gehlot's speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, former PM Manmohan Singh was discharged from AIIMS Delhi.

The 88-year-old Congress veteran was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS trauma centre, a dedicated Covid facility, on April 19.

Singh received the first dose of Covid vaccine on March 4 & second dose on April 3.