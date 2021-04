'Ro-Ro' service: 'Oxygen Express' train leaves for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from Mumbai

'Ro-Ro' service with seven empty tankers departed from Kalamboli Goods Yard for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant siding today.

It will be loaded with Liquid Medical Oxygen in Visakhapatnam.

Green corridor has been created by the Railways Ministry to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen amid COVID crisis.