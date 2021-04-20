Pakistan: People angry with PM Imran Khan over handling TLP issue

People in Pakistan are angry with Prime Minister Imran Khan after he fails to fulfill the demands of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a hardline religious group banned recently.

TLP supporters burn the flag of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Lahore.

Violent protests erupted in cities across Pakistan in which many security personnel and TLP cadres were killed.

Things turned uncontrollable after the arrest of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi on April 12.

TLP, with its massive following across Pakistan, has been demanding expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan.

It is opposing publication of blasphemous caricatures in Charlie Hebdo magazine and remarks about Islam and terrorism by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Even though the government initially rejected TLP's demand and halted the talks, it now calls for a resolution in the National Assembly to expel French ambassador.

The rise of Islamic fundamentalist outfits in Pakistan remains a major international concern.