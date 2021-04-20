'We need to put fans first' says Labour over Super League

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has said that fans must be put first in the debate over a football European Super League.

"We need to do everything we can to stop this Super League from happening" said the Labour MP.

"This Super League is very bad for the game", he said; "because it offends the principle of fair competition...it is also taking the game away from the fans".

Report by THOMASL.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn