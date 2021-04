Gujarat CM takes first dose of COVID vaccine in Gandhinagar

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani on April 21 took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Gandhinagar.

CM Rupani was seen following all the COVID protocols at the centre.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, as many as 11,403 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths were reported in Gujarat, along with 4,179 recoveries, the state health department informed on Tuesday evening.