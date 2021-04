Congress, Gandhi family want to create negative atmosphere: Fadnavis on Priyanka's COVID remark

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis lambasted on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and said that the Congress and Gandhi family want to create an atmosphere of negativity.

He also asked Priyanka Gandhi that if she ever discussed COVID related issues with government in Maharashtra where 38 to 40% of total COVID deaths are in Congress ruled Maharashtra.