COVID: Lockdown imposed in Jharkhand

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country and to control spread of virus, lockdown imposed in Jharkhand with some exemptions from today.

During the lockdown, essential services will continue and religious places will remain open but gathering of devotees will not be allowed.

The COVID-imposed lockdown will continue till April 29.

State reported around 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 on April 21.