Nasa’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station blasts off

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has become the first European to blast off into space on a rocket and capsule system designed by SpaceX.The 43-year-old European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut is joined by Nasa’s Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur and Jaxa’s (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Akihiko Hoshide on his second mission to the International Space Station (ISS).