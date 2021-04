SpaceX Launches Team on Recycled Rocket into Space

NASA and SpaceX launched a four-astronaut team from America into space on Friday.

This is the first crew to be propelled into orbit by a recycled rocket booster from a past spaceflight and the third time that Elon Musk’s rocket company has sent astronauts into space.

The team will travel to International Space Station and remain there for 6 months Report by Bradbrookh.

