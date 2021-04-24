COVID: India waives off custom duty on oxygen, related equipments

Amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19, Centre on April 24 decided to waive off Basic Customs Duty on import of Oxygen and related medical equipments.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid severe shortage of medical oxygen in the country.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised that there was an immediate need to augment the supply of medical-grade oxygen as well as equipment required for patient care both at home and in hospitals.

PM Modi stressed all ministries and departments need to work in synergy to up availability of oxygen and medical supplies.

In the meeting, it was decided to grant full exemption from Basic Customs Duty and health cess on import of items related to Oxygen and Oxygen related equipment for 3 months with immediate effect.

PM also directed Revenue Dept to ensure seamless and quick custom clearance of such equipment.