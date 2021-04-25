Mann Ki Baat: 2nd COVID wave has shaken nation, says PM Modi

In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country has shaken by the second wave of COVID-19.

He said, "I'm speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear pain.

Many of our loved ones left us untimely.

After successfully tackling 1st wave, nation's morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation".

"Our health workers and doctors are currently fighting a major battle against COVID-19.

In the past one year, they have had several kinds of experiences about the pandemic," added PM Modi.