In-Depth: What loss of congressional seats means to New York

When New York State lost a seat in Congress on Monday it was apportionment that forced the change.
Apportionment is the process of distributing 435 seats in the House of Representatives among the 50 states based on population counts.
When New York State lost a seat in Congress on Monday it was apportionment that forced the change.
Apportionment is the process of distributing 435 seats in the House of Representatives among the 50 states based on population counts.
New York is one of seven states that will lose congressional seats.
By Ivan Gutterman*
It's April 24, 1915. Some 250 Armenian intellectuals are rounded up in Constantinople and imprisoned..