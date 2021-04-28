Arizona slammed with late-season April snow

Late April snow slammed the northern part of Flagstaff, Arizona on Tuesday, April 27.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @mitchstrohman.
Late April snow slammed the northern part of Flagstaff, Arizona on Tuesday, April 27.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @mitchstrohman.
Late April snow slammed the northern part of Flagstaff, Arizona on Tuesday, April 27.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @mitchstrohman.
A late spring snowstorm slammed Upstate New York on Thursday, April 22.
Parts of metro Detroit are expected to see some snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and it isn't often that snow happens this..