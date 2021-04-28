Covid-19: Goa govt announces lockdown for 4 days from April 29 as cases surge

Goa to go under a strict lockdown beginning April 29 till May 3 in new of Covid-19.

The announcement was made by state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday.

Lockdown to be enforced from 7 pm of April 29 (Thursday) to morning of May 3 (Monday).

Sawant said essential services & industries will not be shut down during lockdown.

“I urge everyone to follow the SOPs released by the state govt.

Goa to go under lockdown from Thursday evening to Monday morning.

Essential services & industries exempted, public transport won't be allowed.

Migrants should not panic, lockdown declared to break transmission chain,” he said.

Goa on Tuesday reported over 2,100 fresh Covid cases and more than 30 deaths.