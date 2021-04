WB polls: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife cast their votes

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar cast their votes at a polling booth in Chowringhee, Kolkata on April 29.

He said, "Election is the greatest festival in democracy, we both voted.

COVID protocol being followed 100%.

I'm very happy with the arrangements.

Excellent work has been done by EC and CAPF.

Democracy is powered only by your votes.

Anyone who doesn't vote loses the right to grievance."