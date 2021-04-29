Over 40 countries offered assistance to India amid COVID 2nd wave: MEA

At the time when India is battling with second wave of COVID-19, over 40 countries have come forward to offer assistance to the country.

During a press conference in Delhi, Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh V Shringla on April 29 said, "We also have a flight coming in from Ireland with 700 concentrators.

France's flight will be coming in on Saturday.

Over 40 countries, not just developed countries but also our neighbours Mauritius, Bangladesh, Bhutan have all come forward to offer assistance." "We're also expecting tomorrow and over the next couple of days three special flights from the US.

President Biden spoke to the PM and offered extensive assistance.

We have a cargo flight arriving tonight from UAE with ventilators and carrying Favipiravir medicines," he added.