Kerala Congress chief 'shocked' over massive mandate to CM Pinarayi

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran raised his concerns that how such a massive mandate can be given to existing chief minister in state assembly election despite his "corrupt practices".

"This government is known for its corrupt practices.

I don't understand why such a massive mandate was given to the existing chief minister in this election.

This needs to be studied carefully," said Kerala Congress President.