PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan on poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her party's win in the assembly polls and assured the Centre's all possible support to the state government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Modi also offered congratulations to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who heads the Left front in the state, and DMK supremo M K Stalin, who led the opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu, for their poll victories.

Watch the full video for more details.