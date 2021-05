Cleverly: Government 'will continue to listen to' India

Minister for the North East and Africa James Cleverly has said that the government will continue to listen to and work with the Indian government, after the UK pledged yesterday to send 1000 more ventilators to the country.

Report by Odonovanc.

