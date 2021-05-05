'We are doing lot for India': President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden during a press briefing, while speaking on the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India, said that the US is doing a lot for India.

"We're helping Brazil and India, significantly I spoke to Prime Minister Modi what he needs most is (raw) materials to be able to make the vaccines, we're sending them that, we're sending them oxygen, we're doing a lot for India," said US President Biden.

He further said, "I am not prepared to announce who else we will be giving the vaccine to, but we are going to by the fourth of July have spent about 10 per cent of what we have to other nations including some of the ones who you mentioned,"