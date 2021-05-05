RBI governor announces stimulus package to battle Corona 2nd wave | Oneindia News

Noting that India is fighting a ferocious rise in Coronavirus cases and that India needs to ramp up its resources, the RBI Governor made several stimulus announcements on Wednesday; The Supreme Court today cancelled the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by Maharashtra in 2018; Mamata Banerjee was sworn in today as Bengal Chief Minister for the third straight term, and said Covid and then law and order would be her priorities.

This and more news at 2 PM.

