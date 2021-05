7 a.m. Friday COVID-19 update

YOU KNOW, WE’LL TAKE WHAT WE CANGET KATIE.THANK YOU.WE HAVE BREAKING NEWS THISMORNING COURTESY OF PFIZER THEDRUG MAKERS OUT WITH THE BIGJUDGMENT, THEY’RE NOW ASKING FORFULL FDA APPROVAL FOR THECOMPANY’S CORONAVIRUS VACCINEFOR AND 16 AND OLDER RIGHT NOW.IT’S BEING USED THROUGH ANEMERGENCY.USE AUTHORIZATION COMPANY HOPESTHAT THIS WILL CONVINCE VACCINESKEPTICS THAT THEIR VACCINE ISSAFE AND EFFICACIOUS SOME SAYIT’LL BE EASIER TO MANDATEVACCINES ONCE THEY’RE FULLYAPPROVED.THE FDA IS EXPECTED TO TAKESEVERAL MONTHS TO FULLY REVIEWTHE DATA BEFORE GRANTING FULLAPPROVAL FISA.OF COURSE STILL WAITING ONEMERGENCY APPROVAL FOR USE INKIDS AGES 12 TO 15 HEALTHEXPERTS EXPECT THAT TO COMESOON.THIS MORNING MORE THAN 139,000PEOPLE IN KANSAS CITY ARECONSIDERED FULLY VACCINATEDAGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS.THAT’S ABOUT 28% OF THE CITY’SPOPULATION NEARLY 36 PERCENTHAVE RECEIVED THE FIRST DOSETODAY WORLDS OF FUN WILL HOST ADRIVE THROUGH VACCINATION EVENTSFROM 9 TO 7:00 MORE THAN 3,500FISER DOSES WILL BE AVAILABLE.YOU CAN REGISTER IN OR JUST GOONLINE TO VACCINE.MO.GOV THECITY OF LEE’S SUMMIT WRAPPED UPANOTHER MASS VACCINATION EVENTYESTERDAY THE NATIONAL GUARDALONG WITH THE NUMBER OF LOCALAGENCIES TRYING TO HELP AS MANYPEOPLE AS POSSIBLE VOLUNTEERS.CHECK THIS OUT SET UP SEVENLINES SO THEY COULD TAKE 15 CARSAT ONCE HEALTHCARE WORKERS MOVEFROM LINE THE LINE GIVING OUTSHOTS.EVERYONE DID THEIR PART TO CURBTHE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS.JUST BROKE DOWN THE SCIENCE ANDIT MADE A LOT OF SENSE AND I WASLIKE, OKAY, LET’S DO IT.IT’S WHAT I NEEDE TO DO TO FEELSAFE.IT MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE YOU MADEA DIFFERENCE.BRINGS A TEAR TO MY EYE.AND A SMILE TO MANY FACES MORETHAN 80 VOLUNTEERS HELPED IN THETWO-DAY EVENT.THE GOAL WAS TO VACCINATE MORETHAN 4,000 PEOPLE.WELL, WE WANT TO HELP YOU FINDWHERE YOU CAN GET THE VACCINE NOMATTER YOU LIVE.JUST GO SEE.COM AND CLICK HOWTO GET VACCINE TO GET STARTEDKANSAS IS ADDING ADDINGNEIGHBORING, COLORADO TO ITSTRAVEL QUARANTINE LIST BECAUSEOF A RISE IN CASES.SO RIGHT NOW ANYONE WHO VISITSTHE CENTENNIAL STATE TO ISOLATEUNLESS THEY’RE FULLY VACCINATEDOR CAME DOWN WITH THECORONAVIRUS IN THE LAST SIXMONTHS KANSAS IS ALSO REMOVING