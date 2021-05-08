Wearing your mask right? Top doctor explains how to avoid Covid infection

India is in the midst of a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and many experts have already warned of an imminent third wave.

Dr. Rommel Tickoo, Director (Internal Medicine) at Max Healthcare and Dr. Ambarish Satwik, vascular and endovascular surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital speak to Hindustan Times and bust myths on prevention, medicines, clotting, hospitalisation, etc.

In this episode of InFocus, Dr. Satwik explains how to wear a mask in a proper manner and avoid Covid infection.

