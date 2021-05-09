42% patients experience freedom from oxygen dependence: DRDO scientist on 2-DG clinical trials

Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences-DRDO scientist Dr Sudhir Chandna on drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) while speaking to ANI informed about the observations of the medicine's clinical trials.

"110 patients in ph 2 and 220 patients in ph 3 participated in clinical trials.

It has shown better efficacy in ph 2.

Recovery was 2-3 days faster for COVID patients.

Phase 3 data shows by day 3, freedom from oxygen dependence seen in 42% patients as compared to 31% patients who were in standard care," said Dr Sudhir Chandna.

Further referring to the data obtained he said that oxygen dependence reduced in a better way when we use this medicine along with standard care.

"The pricing will depend on the production and those factors are with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories who are our industry partners," said DRDO scientist.

On medicine's roll out, he said that it might come out in few days.