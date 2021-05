Delhi BJP president hits out at Kejriwal govt over mismanagement of COVID crisis

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on May 09 hit out at Arvind Kejriwal government over mismanagement of COVID crisis.

"Earlier on March 6, Central government warned Delhi government about the arrangements of procurement of oxygen but they didn't do anything.

But when they got pressure from hospitals, they (Delhi govt) on April 18 started looking for vendors for cryogenic oxygen tanker," said Delhi's BJP president.