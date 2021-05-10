COVID cases dip as India registers 3,66,161 new infections

India witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases after the country reported 3,66,161 new infections in last 24 hours.

With 7,45,237 active cases, COVID caseload of the country stood at 2,26,62,575.

3,754 new deaths in last 24 hours took the toll to 2,46,116.

So far, 1,86,71,222 people won the battle against COVID-19.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, till date 30,37,50,077 samples have been tested for COVID-19 virus.

Vaccination drive is underway and 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been inoculated.