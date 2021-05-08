India logs highest single day COVID-19 deaths

India reported highest single-day death on May 08 ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

With 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 2,38,270.

The country reported 4,01,078 new COVID-19 infections on May 07 taking the total COVID caseload to 2,18,92,676.

Currently there are 37,23,446 active cases in the country.

In last 24 hours, 3,18,609 people have won the battle against the virus.

Vaccination drive is underway across country and so far 16,73,46,544 vaccine doses have been inoculated.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till May 07.