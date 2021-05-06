3,980 people succumb to COVID, highest single day deaths

Once again India crossed the 4-lakh mark in daily spike of COVID-19 cases after reporting 4,12,262 new infections in last 24 hours.

COVID caseload of the country stood at 2,10,77,410, with 35,66,398 active cases.

Death toll continues to mount as India reported highest single day deaths.

3,980 fatalities were reported in last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 23,01,68.

Total of 1,72,80,844 people have won the battle against the deadly virus.

Vaccination drive is underway across country.

So far 16,25,13,339 doses have been administered.