UK Government apology 'bare minimum' for Ballymurphy families

The UK Government must apologise “as a bare minimum” to the families of 10 innocent civilians killed in west Belfast in 1971 in shootings involving the Army, Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister said.Speaking alongside Michelle O’Neill at a joint appearance at Clandeboye Golf Club in Bangor, Co Down, First Minister Arlene Foster recognised the Ballymurphy families’ fight for 50 years to clear their names, adding there are many others who are continuing to fight for justice.