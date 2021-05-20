Duke of Cambridge receives his first Covid jab

The Duke of Cambridge has received his first Covid jab as the vaccine rollout across the country continues.William, 38, was photographed being injected on Tuesday by NHS staff at London’s Science Museum where Health Secretary Matt Hancock was also inoculated.The duke is the latest member of the royal family to make public their decision to have the vaccine and he follows in the footsteps of the Queen and Prince of Wales.
