Ethereum's 27-year-old founder says we're in a crypto bubble. Did it just burst?
Ethereum's 27-year-old founder says we're in a crypto bubble. Did it just burst?

Vitalik Buterin is the 27-year-old co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum.

He talks bubbles, Elon Musk, and “screwing the big guy” with CNN Business’ Matt Egan.