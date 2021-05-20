Black fungus to be notified as epidemic | Mucormycosis challenge | Oneindia News

With mucormycosis adding to the health woes across states amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Health Ministry has urged states and union territories to make the infection a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act; Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bypassing the federal structure and humiliating Chief Ministers of states at a meeting today; Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has tweeted a letter written by his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education to children orphaned by COVID-19.

All this and more news at 2 pm.

