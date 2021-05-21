Calcutta HC orders house arrest of two Bengal Ministers and TMC leaders| Oneindia News

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the house arrest of the two Bengal cabinet ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee and two former ministers Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional today as he spoke about those who had died of Covid in a virtual address to health workers from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The District and Sessions Court at Mapusa in North Goa on Friday acquitted journalist Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 rapecase.

An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday, Palestinians, many of whom had spent 11 days huddled in fear of Israeli shelling, poured into Gaza's streets to celebrate.

