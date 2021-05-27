US-Russia talks: The relevance & broader geopolitical implications?|Current Affairs| Oneindia News

Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial.

In a path breaking development, United States' National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev on Tuesday held consultations on United States-Russia relations in the run-up to summit between President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin in Geneva next month.

What is the relevance of these meetings, and how different will the relationship work out under the Joe Biden administration.

