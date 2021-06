No decision made on June 21 lockdown lifting, minister says

Business Minister Paul Scully said "no decision has been taken" on whether the final social distancing restrictions will be lifted on June 21 as planned.

Leading scientists have urged the government to reconsider the date as the number of Covid infections due to the Indian variant continues to rise.

Report by Alibhaiz.

