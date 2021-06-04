Mike Pence: Likely I will never see eye to eye with Donald Trump on Capitol riot

Former US vice president Mike Pence has said he is not sure he and ex-president Donald Trump will ever see “eye to eye” over what happened in the deadly riot at the US Capitol.Mr Pence, speaking at a Republican dinner in the early voting state of New Hampshire, gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of January 6, when angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.