EC president: Northern Ireland Protocol is 'only solution' to prevent hard border with Republic

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said the Northern Ireland Protocol is the “only solution” to prevent a hard border with the Republic and must be implemented “completely”.Speaking at a press conference in Brussels ahead of the G7 summit, she said: “We have been debating that for years and we have found the one and only solution.
PM: Solution to Brexit row must protect UK's 'economic and territorial integrity'
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there needs to be a solution to the Brexit row that protects the “economic and territorial..