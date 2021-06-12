Christian Eriksen receives CPR after collapsing during Denmark-Finland game

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received CPR on the pitch after collapsing during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.
He has since been stabilised in hospital.
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received CPR on the pitch after collapsing during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.
He has since been stabilised in hospital.
UEFA put out a statement, "Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has..
Denmark midfielder collapsed during Euro 2020 game against Finland