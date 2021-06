Attorney General to meet with news execs about leak probes

Brian Stelter asks CNN Washington bureau chief Sam Feist what he wants to hear at an upcoming meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Feist says news execs want more specifics about Trump-era spying and more protections for journalists doing their jobs.

“The most important goal,” he says, “is to prevent this from happening in the future, not just by the Biden administration, but by future administrations.”