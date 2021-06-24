Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Celebrates Launch of All-New 2022 Santa Cruz

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) celebrated the launch of the all-new 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

The Santa Cruz joins the Sonata and Elantra sedans and Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs on the Montgomery assembly line.

This addition marks the first time HMMA has produced five vehicles at once.

The highly-anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle shatters both SUV and truck segments, creating an entirely new vehicle category.

The Santa Cruz features a secure, open bed area which includes a lockable tonneau cover and hidden bed storage for diverse gear-carrying flexibility.

“Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open an all new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole.

Open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments.

Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one,” said Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America.