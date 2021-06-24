Malta, Madeira and Balearics among additions to travel green list

The Government has confirmed Malta, Madeira, the Balearic islands, several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean islands will be added to the travel green list from 4am on June 30.All additions to the green list apart from Malta will also join the ‘green watchlist’, as will Israel and Jerusalem - signalling that these countries are at risk of moving from green to amber.