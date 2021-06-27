5 Confirmed Dead, 156 Still Missing After Florida Building Collapse

Crews at the scene of the deadly building collapse in Florida spent much of the day putting out a fire in the rubble that hindered search efforts.
So far, five people are confirmed dead and 156 are still missing; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.
At least four people are dead and 159 are unaccounted for after a high-rise condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, early..
130 firefighters are helping with the search and rescue effort.