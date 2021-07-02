Labour is back: Starmer hails Batley and Spen win

Kim Leadbeater and Sir Keir Starmer make speeches in Memorial Park, Cleckheaton, after Labour win the Batley and Spen by-election by a narrow margin of 323 votes.Asked what his message was to those still calling for a leadership challenge, Sir Keir said: “My message is, when the Labour Party sticks to its core values, is rooted in its communities and pulls together, we can win just as we have won here."
'Labour is coming home': Starmer hails narrow by-election win as Tories blame Hancock scandal
Sir Keir Starmer has declared "Labour is back" as he told his party the Batley and Spen by-election win shows what can be achieved..